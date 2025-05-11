Elks Sign Two Prior to Training Camp

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed Americans wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and linebacker Darien Butler - and have released American defensive lineman Ali Fayad - the club announced Sunday.

Rosemy-Jacksaint (6'2, 205) joins the Elks after four seasons (2020-2023) at the University of Georgia. The Pompano Beach, FL product suited up for 47 career games for the Bulldogs, recording 74 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns. Following the 2024 NFL Draft, Rosemy-Jacksaint signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Commanders and was released in August - then joining the Philadelphia Eagles practice roster until November of last year.

Butler (5'10, 225) signs on with the Green and Gold after four seasons (2018-2021) at Arizona State. The linebacker appeared in 40 games for the Sun Devils, racking up 243 total tackles, 24.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, and three interceptions over his college career. Butler was a three-time captain at ASU, was named a Butkus Award Semifinalist in 2021 as one the nations top collegiate linebackers at the FBS level, and was named to the All-PAC-12 second team in 2021.

The Los Angeles, CA product would sign on with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 until he was waived in July 2024 following a failed physical.

