Elks Sign Two UBC Draft Picks, Defensive Back

May 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks signed the remainder of their eligible CFL Draft picks ahead of the first day of Rookie Camp, the club announced Wednesday. The Green and Gold have signed Nationals fullback Skyler Griffith and running back Isaiah Knight - in addition, they have signed American defensive back Jarmaine Doubs.

Griffith and Knight were both teammates at the University of British Columbia last season, prior to both being selected by the Elks in the third round of the 2025 CFL Draft - 22 overall and 24 overall respectively. For more information on the Elks CFL Draft picks, CLICK HERE.

Doubs (5'11, 185) heads North after spending the previous two seasons with the Arizona Rattlers of the IFL (Indoor Football League). Last season, the Los Angeles, California native suited up for 19 games where he contributed 75 total tackles, seven interceptions, and 19 passes defended for the Rattlers.

Prior to his pro career, Doubs most recently attended Southern Utah University from 2016-17. In his senior season, the defender racked up 47 total tackles, four interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Skyler Griffith | NAT | FB | 6'3 | 225 LBS | 2001-01-06 | Winnipeg, MB | British Columbia

Isaiah Knight | NAT | RB | 6'2 | 215 | 2003-06-05 | Ottawa, ON | British Columbia

Jarmaine Doubs | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | 1996-08-07 | Los Angeles, CA | Southern Utah

