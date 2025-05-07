Elks Sign Two UBC Draft Picks, Defensive Back
May 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks signed the remainder of their eligible CFL Draft picks ahead of the first day of Rookie Camp, the club announced Wednesday. The Green and Gold have signed Nationals fullback Skyler Griffith and running back Isaiah Knight - in addition, they have signed American defensive back Jarmaine Doubs.
Griffith and Knight were both teammates at the University of British Columbia last season, prior to both being selected by the Elks in the third round of the 2025 CFL Draft - 22 overall and 24 overall respectively. For more information on the Elks CFL Draft picks, CLICK HERE.
Doubs (5'11, 185) heads North after spending the previous two seasons with the Arizona Rattlers of the IFL (Indoor Football League). Last season, the Los Angeles, California native suited up for 19 games where he contributed 75 total tackles, seven interceptions, and 19 passes defended for the Rattlers.
Prior to his pro career, Doubs most recently attended Southern Utah University from 2016-17. In his senior season, the defender racked up 47 total tackles, four interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.
TRANSACTIONS
SIGNED:
Skyler Griffith | NAT | FB | 6'3 | 225 LBS | 2001-01-06 | Winnipeg, MB | British Columbia
Isaiah Knight | NAT | RB | 6'2 | 215 | 2003-06-05 | Ottawa, ON | British Columbia
Jarmaine Doubs | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | 1996-08-07 | Los Angeles, CA | Southern Utah
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Lions Sign American Defensive Back Robert Carter Jr. - B.C. Lions
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Issue Statement Regarding Zach Collaros Ruling - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Collaros Suspended One Game for Failure to Respond to Cces Officials for Drug Test - CFL
- Alouettes Sign 2025 Canadian Draft Class - Montreal Alouettes
- Elks Sign Two UBC Draft Picks, Defensive Back - Edmonton Elks
- Fraser Sopik Announces Retirement - Calgary Stampeders
- Alouettes Invite Eloa Latendresse-Régimbald to Camp - Montreal Alouettes
- QB Internship Welcomes 2025 Class - CFL
- Roughriders Invite Three Local Products to Training Camp - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.