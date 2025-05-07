Alouettes Invite Eloa Latendresse-Régimbald to Camp

May 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal -The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they've invited Eloa Latendresse-Régimbald from the McGill Redbirds to their training camp in Saint-Jérôme. Camp is schedule to start on Sunday May 11th.

His invitation is part of the Canadian Football League's QB Internship program that has been in place since 2010.

Latendresse-Régimbald (6'4'',197 lbs) put together a stellar 2024 season. He was awarded the Students' Society Trophy, which is given to the team's most valuable player. The Montreal native started all eight regular season games and scored a league-leading nine rushing touchdowns, which ranked third in the nation. He was one shy of the school record.

The 23-year-old physical education major was named the RSEQ offensive player of the week three times. He won the RSEQ rushing title with 781 yards for a lofty average of 97.6 per game. As one of the team's co-captains, Eloa led the Quebec conference in total offence with 355.2 yards per game and was ranked third in scoring with 55 points.

"I've known Eloa for several years and we're happy to have him in camp," said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. "He's very talented and we're confident he'll grow from his experience with us. He'll bring back valuable insights that will also help his team at McGill succeed - it's a good thing for U SPORTS."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.