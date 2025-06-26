Alouettes on a Mission to Stay Undefeated in Hamilton

June 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play their third straight road game on Friday night. Jason Maas's quad will take the field at Hamilton Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CFL+, 985 FM online, TSN690).

The 3-0-0 Alouettes are coming off a 38-28 win over the Elks in Edmonton, while Hamilton is fresh off a bye week. Scott Milanovich and his team lost 28-23 at home against Saskatchewan in Week 2.

Veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make his first start of the season. He threw for 77 yards last week in Edmonton, completing six of his eight passes. In 16 games in 2024, he completed 318 passes for 3,748 yards and 24 touchdown passes, ranking second in the league.

Receiver Daniel Oladejo is expected to see action in place of Austin Mack. Running back Travis Theis will return to the lineup.

On defense, defensive end M.J. Sherman and defensive tackle Kori Roberson Jr. will hit the field. Both will be making their CFL debuts.

Standouts from the last game:

-Running back Sean Thomas Erlington rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries...

-Receivers Tyson Philpot (96 yards, one touchdown) and Tyler Snead (64 yards, one touchdown) were dominant...

-Lorenzo Burns stood out with seven defensive tackles...

-The Alouettes' defense recorded five sacks (Shawn Oakman, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Tyrice Beverette, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Lwal Uguak).







