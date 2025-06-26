Stampeders Sign Kyle Wilson

June 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Kyle Wilson.

The Arkansas State product played 51 regular-season games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2021-25 and was the Ticats' leading tackler a season ago with 88 stops.

Kyle Wilson

#31

Linebacker

College: Arkansas State

Height: 6.00

Weight: 231

Born: Nov. 2, 1995

Birthplace: Wichita, KS

American

Wilson signed with the Ticats in 2020 after spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers in the National Football League. He suited up for three games with the Chargers in 2018 and recorded two tackles.

In 51 games in Hamilton, Wilson made 156 tackles including eight tackles for loss and also had 10 special-teams tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and four knockdowns.

Before turning pro, Wilson played 25 games over two years at Arkansas State. He had 172 total tackles for the Red Wolves including 24 tackles for loss and added four sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. Wilson earned second-team all-Sun Belt Conference honours in 2017 after making 93 tackles in 12 games.

Wilson enrolled at Arkansas State after two seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He had 172 tackles with the Blue Dragons as well as 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.







