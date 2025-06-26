Eight Fined for Actions in Week 3
June 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued eight fines from Week 3.
Montreal wide receivers Charleston Rambo and Hakeem Harris have been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.
Edmonton defensive back Kordell Jackson has been fined for delivering an illegal low block on Montreal offensive lineman Donald Ventrelli.
Saskatchewan wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby has been fined for delivering an illegal low block on Toronto defensive back Kenneth George Jr.
Saskatchewan defensive lineman Micah Johnson has been fined for delivering a high hit on Toronto quarterback Nick Arbuckle.
Toronto defensive lineman Jordan Williams has been fined for delivering a late hit on Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris.
Calgary running back Dedrick Mills has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.
BC offensive lineman Kory Woodruff has been fined for committing a non-football act - making contact with an official.
As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:
Discipline related to dress code violations
Discipline involving teams or staff
Discipline involving players who have been released
