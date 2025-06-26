CFL and DKI Canada Partner to Support Canadian Communities

TORONTO - On the field, the Canadian Football League (CFL) is known for action and entertainment, but outside of the game, its efforts are focused on service in hopes of creating a lasting impact on Canadian lives and communities. Every year, the league, its nine teams and its players proudly champion the causes that matter most to the country - food security, respect for women, diversity and inclusion, truth and reconciliation, and much more.

The CFL is extending that showing of strength and support to Canadians facing hardship through a new partnership with DKI Canada, the national leader in emergency property restoration. DKI Canada includes over 70 franchise locations, providing the largest number of trained and certified 24/7 emergency response technicians to support families and businesses across the country that are recovering from disaster and damage.

"We're incredibly thrilled to become an official partner of the CFL," said Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada. "As a Canadian company, we're extremely proud to be supporting a Canadian League. The CFL plays a vital role in inspiring young Canadian athletes, and its deep commitment to communities across the country is something we truly admire."

DKI Canada and the league were drawn together by a shared commitment to give back to Canadians. From damage caused by smoke and fire to water and flooding, DKI Canada assists people with care and compassion as they navigate the most unexpected of circumstances.

"We're inspired by DKI Canada's mission to help Canadians when they need it most," said Tyler Keenan, the CFL's Chief Revenue Officer. "These aren't nameless faces; they're our fellow Canadians. They could be our fans and neighbours or even colleagues and players. Anyone can fall victim to an emergency, and DKI Canada connects these individuals with the restoration services they need to return to their lives and homes. DKI Canada's dedication to communities mirrors our own, and partnering to promote their work is a great way to deepen our collective efforts to support Canadians."

Throughout the regular season and the Grey Cup Playoffs, DKI Canada will be visible on CFL sidelines as a reminder of their services and support for communities from coast to coast to coast.







