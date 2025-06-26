Strong and Free: CFLers Don the Canadian Flag

TORONTO - With Canada set to mark 158 years as a nation, all Canadian Football League (CFL) players will proudly begin wearing a patch of the Canadian flag. The addition - a first in league history - comes at a time when Canadiana and red-and-white pride are flowing throughout the country and uniting communities behind the maple leaf.

Situated on the front of the jersey near the left shoulder area, the flag will be worn on all home, away and alternate jerseys as a proud reminder of the home of the CFL, with its uniquely Canadian rules and its time-honoured traditions rooted in the fabric of the country.

"We are a league that is made in Canada and played in Canada. This flag is a symbol of unity, pride and the deep connection we share with our fans from coast to coast to coast," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "This emblem represents more than just a country; it represents the spirit of our game and the communities that support it."

In addition to the Canadian flag being showcased by all players, the CFL's iconic season-long campaign - Keep It Unreal - features a prominent touch of red on its classic black and white motif in celebration of the country. Canada Day Weekend - Week 4 on the CFL calendar - features four contests, beginning with the Edmonton Elks visiting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, June 26.







