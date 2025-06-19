Alouettes in Edmonton Tonight

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play their second road game in as many weeks, this time at Commonwealth Stadium against the Edmonton Elks on Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CBSSN, 985 FM, TSN690).

The Alouettes, 2-0-0, are coming off a 39-18 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS, while Edmonton is returning from a bye week. Mark Kilam's squad had fallen 31-14 in Vancouver in Week 1.

Wide receiver Charleston Rambo will return to the lineup after getting married last weekend. For a second straight game, offensive lineman Des Holmes will start in place of Nick Callender.

Travis Theis will miss Thursday's game due to injury. Stevie Scott III will make his 2025 debut. The former Indiana running back started one game last year, gaining 33 yards on seven carries against Vancouver.

The Alouettes will see Cody Fajardo and Kaion Julien-Grant for the first time since both players moved to the Elks last off season. Fajardo will serve as the backup quarterback on Thursday night while Julien-Grant will start at receiver for Edmonton.

Red-hot performances from the last game:

-Kicker Jose Maltos went 6-for-6 on field goals against Ottawa.

-Receivers Austin Mack (103 yards) and Tyler Snead (117 yards) were electrifying last Friday.

-Quarterback Davis Alexander had his best outing with 344 passing yards.

-Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Dylan Wynn each recorded a sack.

-Wes Sutton returned an interception for a touchdown.

-Najee Murray registered seven defensive tackles.







