Argos Bring Back FB Brandon Calver
June 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed Canadian FB Brandon Calver.
Calver (6'3"/220lbs) returns to Toronto after spending the last four seasons with the Double Blue. The London, ON native tallied 19 special teams tackles over 48 games during that span. Calver also spent time with Montreal, Ottawa, and Winnipeg between 2018 and 2019. The Western product has 32 special teams tackles and one forced fumble in 76 games played. He has three Grey Cup rings (2019, 2022, 2024), having played in one of those championship games in 2022.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 19, 2025
- Stampeders Unveil Stampede Bowl Trophy - Calgary Stampeders
- Argos Bring Back FB Brandon Calver - Toronto Argonauts
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Launch Major Mental Health Initiative in Partnership with CAMH Foundation and Headversity - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Argos Bring Back FB Brandon Calver
- Argonauts Icons Chris Schultz and Nick Volpe to be Added to All-Time Argos List
- Argos Bring Back RB Kevin Brown; Ink LB Aaron Casey
- Toronto Argonauts Reveal Championship Ring to Celebrate 2024 Grey Cup Victory
- Argos Put Roster in Order