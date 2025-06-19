Jefferson, Lestage and Coker Fined for Actions in Week 2
June 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued three fines from Week 2.
Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson has been fined for delivering a blindside block on BC long snapper Kyle Nelson.
Montreal offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Ottawa defensive lineman Cleyon Laing.
Calgary offensive lineman Joshua Coker has been fined for committing a non-football act - making unnecessary contact with Toronto linebacker Isaac Darkangelo.
As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:
Discipline related to dress code violations
Discipline involving teams or staff
Discipline involving players who have been released
