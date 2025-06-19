Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Launch Major Mental Health Initiative in Partnership with CAMH Foundation and Headversity

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

HAMILTON, ON - Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC are proud to announce a significant commitment to advancing mental health awareness across its teams, fanbase, and the broader community. The commitment includes a powerful new content series, in-stadium activations, and local youth engagement programs - all aimed at reducing stigma and providing tangible mental health resources.

This wide-ranging initiative is anchored by a new partnership with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Foundation, along with the launch of a mental wellness platform for youth called Headversity.

The initiative is being championed by a group of mental health ambassadors from across organization- including Tiger-Cats Head Coach Scott Milanovich, franchise legend Simoni Lawrence and Forge FC captain Kyle Bekker- who are using their platforms to share personal perspectives and encourage open, honest dialogue around mental wellness.

"Mental health is something that affects every family, including mine," said Scott Milanovich, Head Coach, Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "We've seen firsthand how isolating and overwhelming these challenges can be - especially for young people. I'm proud that our organization and players are stepping up to be part of the solution, and to show that it's not just okay to talk about mental health, it's essential."

CAMH Foundation and Tiger-Cats Content Series

In partnership with Canada's largest mental health hospital and a global leader in research, the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC are launching a new content series designed to amplify awareness around mental health.

The series will feature Tiger-Cats and Forge FC players sharing personal stories and insights on managing pressure, overcoming adversity, and prioritizing mental wellness. It will include short-form videos, in-stadium features, and social media takeovers throughout the season.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC on this important initiative," said Sarah Chamberlin, Chief Marketing Officer at CAMH Foundation. "When respected leaders in sport- like Coach Milanovich, Simoni Lawrence, and CPL icon Kyle Bekker- share their own experiences, it sends a powerful message: mental health affects everyone, and we all have a role to play in breaking down stigma. This initiative has the potential to drive real impact- on the field, in the locker room, and throughout the Hamilton community."

Headversity - Youth Mental Wellness Platform

Tiger-Cats and Forge FC have also partnered with Headversity, a leader in preventative mental health training, to launch a groundbreaking youth-focused digital platform that delivers mental fitness tools to help young people thrive. The platform will be distributed through several local youth sport programs throughout the summer and fall. The platform was developed with input from athletes, youth, and mental health professionals to help young users:

* Build resilience and emotional strength * Create and share personal mantras * Identify and rate safe spaces * Access local support resources when needed

"Hamilton is a city that shows up for its own," said Dr. Ryan Todd, Psychiatrist and Founder of Headversity. "By teaming up with the Ticats and Forge FC, we're not just launching a youth mental health platform - we're planting the flag for what youth mental health support should look like across Canada. This is about giving young people the same tools we've delivered to hundreds of organizations, in a way that's built for youth, backed by community, and rooted in evidence."

