Stampeders Unveil Stampede Bowl Trophy

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Stampede Bowl Trophy

The Calgary Stampeders on Thursday officially unveiled the trophy that will be presented to the winner of the inaugural Stampede Bowl, which will be contested at McMahon Stadium on July 3.

The gleaming red and silver trophy - created by MST Bronze Limited, created by MST Bronze Limited, a Canadian art and design studio operating since 1983 who also created the trophy for the NHL's 4 Nations Faceoff - features a bowl and handles in the shape of the Stampede Bowl's horsehead logo.

Fans attending Saturday's home game against the Ottawa Redblacks - kickoff time is 2 p.m. - will have the first opportunity to get a look at the new trophy as it will be on display in the East Fan Zone.

The Stamps have partnered with the Calgary Stampede - the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth - to bring fans the Greatest Outdoor Show on Turf. On the eve of the kickoff of the historic Calgary Stampede festival, the Stampeders will be playing host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 3 as a new tradition is launched in the Canadian Football League.

