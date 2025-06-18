Stampeders Face Redblacks in Family Day Matinee at McMahon

June 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders vs Ottawa Redblacks

Presented by TELUS

McMahon Stadium

Saturday, June 21

2 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN, RDS2 (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

It's Family Day at McMahon Stadium on Saturday as the Calgary Stampeders play host to the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 3 Canadian Football League action. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

Calgary is 2-0 to begin the new year including a 38-26 victory at home against Hamilton in Week 1 and a 29-19 win in Toronto against the reigning Grey Cup champions in Week 2. The Stamps enter this week's action tied with Saskatchewan for top spot in the West Division and are trying to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2022.

The Redblacks are 0-2 so far in 2025 after losing 31-26 at Saskatchewan and then dropping their home-opener 39-18 to Montreal.

Ottawa won both head-to-head meetings with Calgary in 2024, winning 33-6 on home field and 31-29 at McMahon thanks to a 51-yard field goal by Lewis Ward on the final play of the game. The Stamps have an 11-5-2 record against the Redblacks since the return of CFL football to the Nation's Capital in 2014.

In last week's win in Toronto, the Stamps were led by quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who threw for 301 yards and had a rushing touchdown, receiver Jalen Philpot, who set career rights with six catches and 117 receiving yards, and cornerback Adrian Greene, who had two interceptions including the first pick-six of his CFL career.

Adams goes into Saturday's contest needing 225 passing yards to hit the 17,000 milestone for his career. He's bidding to become the 47th player in league history to reach that milestone.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Stamps lead the CFL with six pass completions covering at least 30 yards. During the 2024 campaign, Calgary ranked last in the CFL with just 19 explosive passing plays. Philpot and Dominique Rhymes each have two catches of 30-plus yards so far this season while Clark Barnes and rookie Damien Alford have one apiece.

This is Calgary's final game before the team's first bye week of the season. The Stamps will return to McMahon on July 3 when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first-ever Stampede Bowl.

Family Day fun

It's Family Day at McMahon with activities beginning at noon in East Fan Zone.

Activities include:

- TELUS Critter Corner photobooth

- TELUS face painting

- TELUS Horsepower Fan Zone with a cowbell giveaway

- Live DJ

- Autographs from Stampeders players

- Other sponsor activations

The East Fan Zone Beer Garden is open two hours before kickoff with a $5 menu (beer, hotdog and sloppy joes) all season long.

The Stampeders will host Willie O'Ree Award winner Brent Dodginghorse on the pre-game drum and the team will also be recognizing George Hopkins for his recent induction into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.

At halftime, there will be a performance by the Junior Outriders.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.