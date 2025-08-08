Argonauts to Add Schultz and Volpe to All-Time Argos List & Annual Purolator Tackle Hunger® Game Set for this Saturday, August 9 vs. Ottawa

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - Saturday is a big day for the historic Toronto Argonauts organization. The team will be adding two icons to their All-Time Argonauts list when Chris Schultz and Nick Volpe join 27 of their peers on the prestigious roster. Toronto's annual Purolator Tackle Hunger ® game is also set for this Saturday when the Boatmen take on the REDBLACKS at 3:00 pm at BMO Field. The first 5,000 fans into the stadium will also receive an exclusive "Make Waves" Argonauts hat.

The All-Time Argonauts program began in 1997, and since then, 27 iconic Boatmen have been added to the prestigious roster, including some of the greatest players and builders to ever wear Double Blue. Ricky Ray was the most recent addition to the list when he was added in 2024. Chris Schultz played nine sensational years along the Argos' offensive line before embarking on a stellar career in radio and television broadcasting. Coincidentally, Schultz served as the impassioned spokesperson for Purolator's Tackle Hunger Program for years. Volpe joins the list in the builder category. A player from 1949 to 1952, Volpe transitioned into coaching after his playing days, before returning to the Argos, where he worked in several capacities, including serving as the head of Canadian scouting for several years. The legend was seven-for-seven in Grey Cup games, never losing a championship in his time with the Double Blue. The ceremony will take place pre-game.

The CFL and Purolator started the Tackle Hunger initiative in 2003, and since then, more than 25 million pounds of food have been collected across the country. Each team in the CFL has one home game each season designated to this cause, and it is one of the Argonauts' favourite initiatives to take part in each season. You won't want to miss the chance to help those in need in your local community.

Last season, Argos fans helped donate over 21,000 pounds of food during the Purolator Tackle Hunger game.

Purolator and the Daily Bread will be accepting non-perishable food items and digital monetary donations at all open gates on Saturday, so fans are encouraged to bring what they can to the game to help support an amazing cause.

Please visit https://pthdonations2025.com/ and https://www.dailybread.ca/ for more information.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.