Winnipeg Blue Bombers Issue Statement Regarding Zach Collaros Ruling

May 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - Winnipeg Blue Bombers President and CEO, Wade Miller, has issued the following statement regarding today's ruling on the one game suspension of quarterback Zach Collaros.

"Zach Collaros is one of the most respected leaders in our locker room and across the CFL. He's a professional in every sense-committed, accountable, and a true example of what it means to be a Blue Bomber.

There was no intent for wrongdoing by Zach-just a missed step in the process. Both the CFL and CFLPA have since clarified and improved their communication protocols to help ensure this doesn't happen to other players in the CFL.

Zach will miss our first regular season game but will continue to fully participate in training camp and preseason games. As an organization, we're also reviewing and strengthening how we support players in navigating offseason requirements.

Zach remains an incredibly valued leader on and off the field, and we look forward to having him back under centre on June 21."

