Winnipeg Blue Bombers Issue Statement Regarding Zach Collaros Ruling
May 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - Winnipeg Blue Bombers President and CEO, Wade Miller, has issued the following statement regarding today's ruling on the one game suspension of quarterback Zach Collaros.
"Zach Collaros is one of the most respected leaders in our locker room and across the CFL. He's a professional in every sense-committed, accountable, and a true example of what it means to be a Blue Bomber.
There was no intent for wrongdoing by Zach-just a missed step in the process. Both the CFL and CFLPA have since clarified and improved their communication protocols to help ensure this doesn't happen to other players in the CFL.
Zach will miss our first regular season game but will continue to fully participate in training camp and preseason games. As an organization, we're also reviewing and strengthening how we support players in navigating offseason requirements.
Zach remains an incredibly valued leader on and off the field, and we look forward to having him back under centre on June 21."
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Lions Sign American Defensive Back Robert Carter Jr. - B.C. Lions
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Issue Statement Regarding Zach Collaros Ruling - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Collaros Suspended One Game for Failure to Respond to Cces Officials for Drug Test - CFL
- Alouettes Sign 2025 Canadian Draft Class - Montreal Alouettes
- Elks Sign Two UBC Draft Picks, Defensive Back - Edmonton Elks
- Fraser Sopik Announces Retirement - Calgary Stampeders
- Alouettes Invite Eloa Latendresse-Régimbald to Camp - Montreal Alouettes
- QB Internship Welcomes 2025 Class - CFL
- Roughriders Invite Three Local Products to Training Camp - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.