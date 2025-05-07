Roughriders Invite Three Local Products to Training Camp
May 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have invited Saskatoon Hilltops players Johnathon Stevens and Dalton Urban to training camp. Additionally, Anton Amundrud will attend Coors Light Training Camp as part of the CFL Quarterback Internship Program.
Stevens (6'2-285), a defensive lineman from Eatonia, has spent the last three Prairie Football Conference seasons with the Hilltops. He played in six games last year, registering three sacks and four tackles for a loss. While suiting up for 11 games in 2023, he recorded six sacks, four tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Urban (6'0-180), a Saskatoon-born defensive back, has been a PFC All-Star each of the past two seasons. In 2024, he had three interceptions, a 39-yard touchdown on a fumble return and three pass knockdowns. The year before, Urban had seven interceptions in 12 games.
Amundrud (6'3-215), from Lloydminster, Alta., has been the University of Saskatchewan Huskies' starting quarterback the last two seasons. He played 11 games in 2024, throwing for 2,984 yards and 15 touchdowns. While playing nine games in 2023, Amundrud threw for 2,457 yards and 14 touchdowns. In both seasons, he was at or near the top of Canada West in those two statistical categories.
