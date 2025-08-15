Riderland Family Day Presented by Nîkihk Is Officially Sold Out

Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are thrilled to announce that Family Day, presented by nîkihk - set for Saturday, August 16th at 1 p.m. - is officially sold out. Rider Nation has once again shown its incredible support, filling the stands at Mosaic Stadium for what promises to be a fun-filled, family-friendly game.

"We've been blown away by the enthusiasm from our fans this year," said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "Family Day is a special opportunity to welcome the next generation of Rider fans to Mosaic, and to sell out this game speaks volumes about the connection our province has with this team."

Family Day, presented by nîkihk, will feature a full lineup of family-friendly activities beginning at 10 a.m. at the Coors Light Party in the Park. Fans of all ages can enjoy face painting, bubble stations, a tug-of-war competition, and meet-and-greets with fan-favourite superheroes and princesses. DJ Dev Daddy will keep the energy high with live music, while nîkihk will be handing out 2,000 bottles of its sports deodorizer in the park.

For those who missed out on Family Day and Labour Day Classic tickets, there are still three exciting regular-season games ahead.

First up is Legends night, presented by Ruffles, on September 13th, with kickoff at 5 p.m. This important evening will celebrate the heroes who inspire us - on the field, in our community, and beyond. The game will honour this year's SaskTel Plaza of Honour inductees and pay tribute to the legacy of Rider football in Saskatchewan. After the game, fans will be invited on the field.

Following Legends Night, presented by Ruffles, two more matchups remain. On October 10th the Riders take the field for Lights Out: Land of the Living Skies, presented by NexGen Energy. On October 25th, the regular season will end with Welcome to Fabulous Riderville, presented by Capital Auto Group.

To purchase tickets, visit Riderville.com or at the Rider Ticket Office. Family Ticket Packages are available, starting at just $99 plus tax for a family of four.







