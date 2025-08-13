Week 11: Game Day at a Glance

August 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Saturday, August 16th - Riderland Family Day Presented by nîkihk

After a thrilling win over the Montréal Alouettes, your Saskatchewan Roughriders are back at home with an impressive 7-1 record, ready to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats! Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 16th, and we're packing Mosaic Stadium with family fun, big plays, and unbeatable energy for the whole crew. With more than 30,000 tickets already sold, the atmosphere is going to be electric.

This week's theme is all about family, so bring the young - and the young at heart - to cheer on the Green and White! Family Day, presented by nîkihk, will be full of interactive, family-friendly experiences before, during, and after the game.

It's Family Day in Rider Nation! With Coors Light Party in the Park kicking off at 10 a.m., fans can look forward to meeting fan-favourite princesses and superheroes, getting decked out with face paint to show their Rider Pride, and enjoying activities like a bubble-making station and tug of war. The Coors Light Stage will feature live entertainment, including DJ Dev Daddy, who will be spinning family-friendly tunes to keep the energy high throughout the pre-game festivities. Plus, nîkihk will be giving away 2,000 bottles of their sports deodorizer in the park.

Before kickoff, don't miss a special pre-game showcase featuring minor football teams from across the province, as the next generation of stars takes to the field. Come early, cheer loud, and help us celebrate the grassroots of Saskatchewan football! Then, at halftime, the energy kicks into high gear with a show-stopping performance from the Junior Rider Cheer Team. These rising stars have been working hard behind the scenes to deliver a performance that will light up the field!

And the fun doesn't end there! Fans are invited on the field post-game to experience Mosaic from the players' point of view. So, round up your crew, wear your green with pride, and make memories with the whole family this Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

To top it all off, the Rider Store is offering a can't-miss Game Day Deal: From August 15th to 17th, get 40% off Mini Gainer Stuffies - the perfect souvenir for your little Rider fan! Get yours at the Rider Store or online anytime attheriderstore.com!

Don't have your tickets yet? Better act fast! Family Ticket Packages are available, starting at just $99 plus tax for a family of four - and single seats are available for as little as $39.99 plus tax.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket!Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial videohereandhavea full FAQ andwrittentutorial atRiderville.com, just in case!

Water Bottle Refill!Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

In transit?Rider Transitpresented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city, including SouthlandMall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and ScarthStreet. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8thAvenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the fourth quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game.

Please DO NOT bring purses, backpacks or camera bags, as they are prohibited.There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller.More details on the clear bag policy can be foundhere.

Come to the game early for our $5 Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour throughout the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, SportsCage Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours before kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet!Whether youarrive atthe stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!The bike valet opens at two hours before kickoff on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that ismonitoredthroughout its hours of operation.Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the Southeast corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill!Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Week 8

The Saskatchewan Roughriders put together their most dominant performance of the season with a 34-6 win over the Montréal Alouettes on Aug. 2nd, heading into the bye week with a league-best 7-1 record, a mark hit for just the third time in franchise history.

Trevor Harris led the way once again, completing 17 of 29 passes for 289 yards, extending his CFL record for consecutive games with a completion percentage of at least 70. The streak has now reached 11. Saskatchewan has also allowed only 10 sacks this season, a key factor behind the team's impressive league standing.

Meanwhile, running back, A.J. Ouellette added 74 tough yards on the ground, helping Saskatchewan dominate the time of possession. Ouellette, with 564 rushing yards this season, is second in the league. The Riders are averaging 110.5 rushing yards per game, which is third-best in the league.

Defensively, Jameer Thurman registered a key interception, giving each of the Riders' starting linebackers at least one pick this season. C.J. Reavis led all defenders with seven tackles, including one for a loss. As well, the defence improved its sack total to 22 over eight games.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.