Alouettes Sign QB Cameron Dukes

August 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday the signing of American quarterback Cameron Dukes.

Dukes (6'0'', 210 lbs) attended training camp with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025.

In 2024, he completed 143 of 199 passes for 1,444 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 321 yards and four more majors.

The Kentucky native joined the Argos in 2023, appearing in all 18 games that season while throwing for 760 yards and two touchdowns.

Dukes had avery successful career at Lindsey Wilson College (2017-2021) throwing for over 10,000 yards and 114 touchdowns, helping the Blue Raiders win a national championship in 2021.

The 27-year-old would play in the Indoor Football League in 2022, throwing for over 1,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in eight games.

The Alouettes also announced that quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been placed on the six-game injured list (right elbow). The team also released American defensive back Brandin Dandridge (Missouri Western State) and American defensive lineman Byron Vaughns (Baylor).







Canadian Football League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.