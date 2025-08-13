Week 11 in the CFL

Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

WEEK 10/10

This past week featured:

Four games decided in the final three minutes

Four comeback wins from 8+ points down, including three from 12+

Winning points being scored with a combined 56 seconds remaining

Two walk-off wins

An average of 67 points per game

28 total TDs

43 per cent of drives resulting in a TD or FG

18 lead changes

A league-wide passer rating 120.8

19 TD passes to three INTs

23 Big Plays

Four return TDs

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Games have averaged 53.9 points this season - the highest mark since 2008

Weeks 1-7: 21 lead changes in 27 games (0.8 per game). Weeks 8-10: 29 lead changes in 12 games (2.8).

There have been nine return TDs in the past two weeks.

Possible milestone game(s):

100th | McLeod Bethel-Thompson (MTL)

OTT (3-6) AT WPG (4-4)

Ottawa is looking to extend its winning streak to three games

The REDBLACKS' 21-point comeback victory last week was the third largest in Ottawa history.

Dru Brown set a new career-high with five TD passes last week. He has seven TDs to one interception in his last two games.

Justin Hardy has four TDs in the last four games. At 3,297 receiving yards, he trails Jock Climie (3,403) by 106 for ninth on Ottawa's all-time list.

Winnipeg has not lost to Ottawa at home since August 17, 2018.

Zach Collaros is below .500 against one team: Ottawa (4-5).

Brady Oliviera recorded 168 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches last week.

Willie Jefferson has seven pass knockdowns in his past three games.

Sergio Castillo's 63-yard field goal last week set a career-high and it matched Paul McCallum's CFL record set in 2001.

Nic Demski needs 40 yards to pass Jeff Boyd (5,110) for ninth on Winnipeg's all-time receiving list.

TOR (2-7) AT EDM (2-6)

Toronto has won four of the team's last five meetings.

The Argonauts have scored 31+ points in each of their last three games and in 5-of-9 games this season; their record when doing so is 1-4.

Toronto has allowed a league-high 11 big plays on special teams - five more than the next team; four have been return TDs.

Nick Arbuckle is 2-0 vs. Edmonton in his career. In his last three games, he has recorded at least 300 passing yards, while totaling seven TDs. In the red zone this season, he is 25-of-31 passing for 206 yards and 11 majors.

Toronto is tied for the second most sacks (22); Edmonton has yielded the most (27).

Edmonton is second in the league with an average of 5.2 yards per rush.

Cody Fajardo is a career 4-6 against Toronto. Last week, the 12th fourth quarter game-winning drive of his career completed a 12-point comeback.

Javon Leake, a former Argonaut, leads the CFL with four big punt returns this season. He averages 14.6 yards per punt.

HAM (6-3) AT SSK (7-1)

Week 2: SSK 28 - HAM 23

The game will feature the league's most potent offences:

Offensive points per game: HAM 28.8 | SSK 26.9

Net offence per game: SSK 398.0 | HAM 385.4

Pass efficiency: SSK 117.3 | HAM 112.5

Second down conversion percentage: SSK 50.9 | HAM 50.7

Hamilton leads the league with 75 per cent of red zone trips resulting in TDs.

Hamilton is tied for the fewest sacks allowed (nine).

Hamilton features three of the Top-10 in receiving yards: Kenny Lawler (third - 783), Tim White (fifth - 596), and Smith (ninth - 549).

Bo Levi Mitchell is 9-3-2 in head-to-head matchups with Trevor Harris.

At his current pace, Mitchell's TD:INT ratio of 21:3 (7:1) would be good for No. 2 all-time, trailing only Ricky Ray's 21:2 (10.5:1) single-season record (minimum 250 attempts) set in 2013.

Kiondré Smith has four touchdowns in his past three games, including at least one in each.

In 2024, the Roughriders swept the teams' season series.

Saskatchewan is 2-2 following a bye week since 2024.

In their last game (Week 9), the Roughriders won by 28 points - the team's largest road victory since 2009.

The Roughriders lead the league in big plays-for (29) and fewest allowed (15).

Trevor Harris has completed 70+ per cent of his passes in 11 straight games - a CFL record.

MTL (5-4) AT BC (4-5)

Week 5: BC 21 - MTL 20

The Alouettes are 9-32-1 all-time in Vancouver, with their last victory coming on Aug. 20, 2015, with Rakeem Cato under centre.

Four of Montreal's last five games have been decided by two points or less.

Montreal is 14-for-14 on third-and-short this season.

Caleb Evans is a career 6-10, but he has never started against BC. McLeod Bethel-Thompson is 3-5 in his career against BC.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund matched his career-high with three sacks in a game last week, propelling him into the league lead (seven); he sits one back of his personal best of eight, set in 2022.

Alexandre Gagné (75) is two special teams tackles shy of passing Henry Charles for fourth on the Alouettes' all-time list.

Montreal leads the league in sacks (23); BC has allowed the fewest (nine).

BC has won the teams' past five matchups.

Last week, Justin McInnis registered eight receptions for 159 yards - his 10th career 100+ yard game.

BC is the only team without a defensive return touchdown.

Last week, Nathan Rourke (408) registered his fifth 400+ yard passing game - extending his record for most by a Canadian.

Ayden Eberhardt has 486 receiving yards in nine games, including 283 in his last three; his career-high is 639. He ranks third in yards per catch (20.2) and fourth in big plays (six receptions of 30+ yards).







