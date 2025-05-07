Lions Sign American Defensive Back Robert Carter Jr.

May 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The BC Lions announced the signing of American defensive back Robert Carter Jr.

Carter (5'10, 175 lbs)- played in 21 games at Virginia-Wise from 2021-22 and registered 74 tackles (22 solo, 52 assisted), 5.5 tackles for a loss, 17 pass breakups, seven interceptions and one fumble recovery. The Ringold, Virginia native also played a role on special teams with 31 kickoff returns for 660 yards and one touchdown and 82 more yards on 16 punt returns.

He transferred to Robert Morris for his senior season of 2024 and made 22 total tackles (17 solo, five assisted) and added 375 total return yards with two returned for touchdowns.

