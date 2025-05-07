Collaros Suspended One Game for Failure to Respond to Cces Officials for Drug Test
May 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros has been suspended one game for failure to respond to Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) officials for an offseason drug test.
CCES personnel attempted to contact Mr. Collaros twice by phone, once by text and once by email over a two-hour period. He failed to respond within 24 hours. In consideration of extenuating circumstances, the CFL has reviewed the situation and has suspended him for one game.
Mr. Collaros has never tested positive for a Performance Enhancing Drug under the joint CFL/CFLPA Drug Policy.
Moving forward, the CFL and the CFLPA have agreed to enhance contact protocols for offseason testing of players.
Under the policy, suspended players cannot participate in regular season or post-season games. It is at the Club's discretion whether to allow players to participate in other team activities, such as training camp, pre-season games, practices or meetings.
The joint policy mandates a total number of league-wide tests equal to the total number of players in the CFL. Testing is ongoing and is conducted year-round.
