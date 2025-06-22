Elks Add Former NFL Running Back Spencer Brown to the Practice Roster

June 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American running back Spencer Brown to the practice roster, the club announced Sunday.

Brown (5'10, 208 LBS) adds to the Elks running back room after a four-year pro career down South. The Warrior, Alabama native originally joined the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, and would spend three seasons with the club (2021-2023). As a member of the Panthers, Brown recorded nine carries for 43 yards (4.8 yards per carry), and recorded two receptions for 10 yards in six career games.

Brown would join the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 for training camp, but was among the team's final roster cuts in August.

Prior to his pro career, Brown was a standout player for the University of Alabama Birmingham. He owns the freshman rushing record at UAB, where he broke former Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard's rookie mark with 1,329 yards in 2017. Brown is the Blazers career rushing leader with 4,011 rushing yards, while also recording a team record 42 total touchdowns and 19 100-yard rushing games. He is the only player to be named the Conference USA Championship Game MVP twice, accomplishing the feat in both 2018 and 2020.

