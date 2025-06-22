Stampeders Add Veteran Adam Bighill

June 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran American linebacker Adam Bighill and added him to the practice roster.

Adam Bighill

#1

Linebacker

College: Central Washington

Height: 5.09

Weight: 230

Born: Oct. 16, 1988

Birthplace: Montesano, WA

American

A veteran of 191 regular-season games and 19 post-season contests in 12 seasons in the Canadian Football League, Bighill is a three-time winner of the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award, an eight-time West Division all-star and a six-time league all-star.

The Montesano, Wash., product has won three Grey Cup rings - one as a member of the BC Lions and two with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Bighill ranks sixth in CFL history with 939 defensive tackles and has also has 39 tackles for loss, 71 special-teams stops, 50 sacks, 15 interceptions including one pick-six, 11 fumble recoveries including three returned for touchdowns, 14 forced fumbles and 25 knockdowns.

In between his stints in the CFL - six seasons with BC and six with Winnipeg - Bighill played in the National Football League for one year and saw action in three games with the New Orleans Saints.







