Elks Bring Back Mogenson, Release One

June 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







MEDIA RELEASE | Elks bring back Mogenson, release one.

The linebacker was a late release following Elks Training Camp in May

June 14, 2025

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American linebacker Brock Mogensen. to the practice roster and released American wide receiver Jalon Calhoun, the club announced Saturday.

Mogensen (6'2, 234) rejoins the team after joining the Green and Gold late in Training Camp. The 25-year-old comes highly touted after a lauded career at the University of South Dakota. Mogensen spent six years with the Coyotes (2018-2023), racking up 399 total tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions in 50 games for the school. His accolades include being named First-team FCS All-American in 2023, Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, and he was named to the MVFC All-Conference team three times (first team in 2023, second team in 2021 and 2022).

Mogensen would join the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, spending the season on the practice squad.

TRANSACTIONS

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

Brock Mogensen | AMER | LB | 6'2 | 234 LBS | 2000-02-09 | Farmington, MN | South Dakota

RELEASED:

Jalon Calhoun | AMER | WR | 5'11 | 191 LBS | 2000-12-16 | Greenville, SC | Duke







