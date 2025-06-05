Green and Gold Unveil New Jerseys Ahead of 2025 Season

June 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - As fans anticipate a return to the Green and Gold's winning ways on the field, fans of the Edmonton Elks will recognize a familiar look this season.

The Club unveiled new home and away jerseys at an event for fans Thursday evening at Midway Music Hall, opening a new chapter for the team's on-field look, combining the past with the present.

Fans of the Green and Gold will notice the return of some key jersey elements that have long been part of the team's identity.

Included among the updates to the team's jerseys are:

Gold numbers return: The Club's iconic gold numbers are back on the home jerseys after featuring white numbers between 2021 and 2024. Outside of the last four seasons, the team wore gold numbers on every green uniform dating back to the Club's inception in 1949.

Always Edmonton: The name EDMONTON is proudly featured across the front of both jerseys, symbolizing the strong connection between the team and the city it calls home. Along with the team's third jersey, which debuted last season, all Double E jerseys now feature EDMONTON across the front.

A familiar sleeve: Fans will recognize the sleeve pattern, which combines the Double E logo with a striping pattern. Stripes on the sleeves have been a prominent component of the team's on-field look dating back to the 1960s, and featured prominently during the team's last Grey Cup win back in 2015.

Thursday's unveiling is the culmination of an 18-month re-design process, as the Club charted a return to a more familiar look.

Last season the team unveiled a new third jersey dubbed the Icon Jersey, which drew on elements from the Club's rich history, including a modern take on the Club's first logo. ¬â¹ The Icon Jersey remains in rotation for the team and will be worn three times this season.

Fans can get their new home or away jersey now by visiting the Elks Team Store at Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium (Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), or by visiting Shop.GoElks.com.

Edmonton debuts their new away jersey on Saturday, June 7 when they travel to Vancouver to take on the B.C. Lions. The game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. MT on TSN and can be heard live on the official radio voice of the Elks 880 CHED.







