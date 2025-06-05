Double Take: Simulcasts on TSN and CTV in 2025

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) and Bell Media are partnering to deliver twice the action and twice the entertainment all season long. Canada's home of the CFL - TSN - and the country's most-watched conventional television network - CTV - will simultaneously broadcast 22 games in 2025, beginning in Week 1 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting the Calgary Stampeders.

"Alongside our partners at Bell, we saw the success of simulcasts on these two iconic networks in 2024, and we were eager to build on that this season," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "We have a world-class entertainment product and this broadcast schedule will help deliver our games to even wider audiences."

In total, 19 regular season games will be broadcast on both TSN and CTV. The Eastern Semi-Final on November 1 and the Eastern Final on November 8 will air across the two networks with kickoffs slated for 3 p.m. ET. On Sunday, November 16 beginning at 6 p.m., all eyes will be tuned into the simulcast of the 112th Grey Cup, including the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show.

In 2024, ten CFL games were televised on CTV, including two Grey Cup Playoff games and the championship contest also being simulcast on TSN. The Eastern Semi-Final delivered an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 287,000 on CTV and a total AMA of 947,000, while the Eastern Final produced 379,000 on CTV (total 1.73M) and the 111th Grey Cup resulted in 1.56M for the 111th Grey Cup (total 3.6M). The strong viewership and fan support served as the drive to expand simulcast offerings this season.

Bell Media's RDS will continue to deliver comprehensive French-language coverage of the CFL, including the postseason and the Grey Cup.

The complete 2025 CFL broadcast schedule is available here.

NEED TO KNOW: 2025 CFL ON CTV

(Date | Matchup | Kickoff (ET))

June 7 | HAM at CGY | 7 p.m.

June 14 | SSK at HAM | 7 p.m.

June 21 | WPG at BC | 7 p.m.

June 28 | BC at SSK | 7 p.m.

July 5 | BC at MTL | 7 p.m.

July 12 | OTT at HAM | 7 p.m.

July 19 | SSK at BC | 7 p.m.

July 26 | WPG at TOR | 7 p.m.

August 2 | HAM at EDM | 3 p.m.

August 9 | OTT at TOR | 3 p.m.

August 16 | HAM at SSK | 3 p.m.

August 23 | BC at TOR | 3 p.m.

September 13 | EDM at TOR | 3 p.m.

September 20 | WPG at OTT | 3 p.m.

September 27 | HAM at WPG | 3 p.m.

October 4 | HAM at TOR | 3 p.m.

October 11 | CGY at HAM | 3 p.m.

October 18 | MTL at OTT | 3 p.m.

October 25 | MTL at WPG | 3 p.m.

November 1 | Eastern Semi-Final | 3 p.m.

November 8 | Eastern Final | 3 p.m.

November 16 | 112th Grey Cup | 6 p.m.







