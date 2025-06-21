Elks Release Defensive Back Manny Rugamba

Elks Release Defensive Back Manny Rugamba

June 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release


EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba, the club announced Saturday.

The former 2023 West division All-CFL player suited up for two games with the Elks this season, without recording a tackle.

Emmanuel Rugamba | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 194 LBS | 1998-05-10 | Zambia | Miami of Ohio

