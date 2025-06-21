Saskatchewan Roughriders Unveil Full Colour Indigenous Logo in Celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are proud to announce a new variation of their Indigenous logo, designed by Chris Chipak of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation (Treaty 6), with the addition of vibrant new and meaningful colours for the 2025 season. The original all-green version of the Indigenous logo was announced in September of last year and embraced by Rider Nation. It will remain the logo featured on our helmets for this weekend's kisiskâciwan game.

Building on the deep cultural significance of the original design, this refreshed logo highlights the connection to the land, people, and traditions of Saskatchewan's Indigenous communities.

According to Chipak, the colours all hold great cultural significance:

Green (grass), blue (river) and yellow (sun) represents the Treaty promise: "as long as the sun shines, the grass grows, and the rivers flow"

Brown (buffalo) draw connections to the land and the relationship the Buffalo shared with it when they roamed the prairies

Orange (the sky) holds several meanings:

"Land of the living sky" - orange is bright, bold and hard to ignore like the truths that have come to light about the residential school system and its impact on Indigenous communities

Considered the colour of healing through Truth and Reconciliation, the different shades of orange represent how we all heal differently

The ribbons of orange embody how we all must come together in that journey toward healing

Orange is also inspired by the colour of the prairie lily, delicate but strong and resilient in the face of harsh prairie conditions and grow naturally in clusters throughout the province - providing the hope that we can mirror its growth in the movement of Truth and Reconciliation

Grey (feather tip) - a mix of light and dark symbolizes the past - acknowledging the historical injustices within Canada and the future, working together toward Truth and Reconciliation

A full description of the logo and its symbolism was released with our initial launch last year and can be found here.

Merchandise with the full-colour Indigenous logo will be arriving in The Rider Store and online at theriderstore.ca this Saturday at 10 a.m. A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting Indigenous initiatives across the province.

And next Saturday, the Club is pleased to be hosting our annual kisiskâciwan game, presented by SIGA, which will be a true celebration of Indigenous culture starting with pre-game at Coors Light Party in the Park and continuing throughout the entire game day experience. Fans can enjoy the usual high-energy atmosphere, including live music on the Coors Light Stage, inflatables, family games and delicious food.

Party in the Park will also feature cultural experiences, with First Nations University hosting a traditional tipi and educational booth, and the Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre offering hands-on language and dance instruction. It is a day to celebrate, learn, and experience Indigenous culture in a fun and immersive way.

About the Artist

Chris Chipak is a visual artist and illustrator and a member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation, currently residing in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Chris uses his art mediums to promote cultural education within the classroom, professional development, and various other opportunities. His art directly reflects his desire to tell stories visually and promote connections to Indigenous culture. He is a graduate from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Education and is now a teacher in Saskatoon.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 21, 2025

Saskatchewan Roughriders Unveil Full Colour Indigenous Logo in Celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.