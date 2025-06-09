Riders Add RB Ka'Deem Carey, LB Braxton Hill and OL Darius Washington

June 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Ka'Deem Carey, American linebacker Braxton Hill and American offensive lineman Darius Washington.

Carey (5'9-215) joins the Roughriders following an East Division All-CFL campaign with the Toronto Argonauts in 2024. The veteran running back rushed for 1,060 yards (third in the CFL) and seven touchdowns over 18 games, while also recording 37 receptions for 356 yards and one touchdown. Carey played in all three of the Argonauts' playoff games, contributing 79 yards and a touchdown in the team's 41-24 Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg.

Before joining Toronto, Carey spent four seasons (2019-2023) with the Calgary Stampeders. He led the CFL in rushing in both 2021 and 2022 - earning 869 yards and seven touchdowns in a shortened 14-game season in 2021, and 1,080 yards with 10 touchdowns in 14 games in 2022. He is a three-time Divisional All-Star (2021, 2022, 2024) and was named a CFL All-Star in 2022. Carey was also twice named the Stampeders' Most Outstanding Player and is a two-time Grey Cup Champion. Over 62 regular season games, he has totaled 3,915 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Carey was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft and played 37 games over three seasons with the team. At the collegiate level, he played three seasons at Arizona, where he was a two-time Consensus All-American (2012, 2013), a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 selection (2012, 2013), and the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2013.

Hill (6'2-225) spent four collegiate seasons at the University of Montana (2019-2023), joining the team as a walk-on and going on to become team captain. He played in 51 games as a Grizzly and registered 231 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, eight pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including one he returned 34 yards for a touchdown.

In his senior season, Hill led the Big Sky and was fifth in the FCS in total tackles (128). He helped lead a defence that allowed just 108.5 yards rushing per game, the lowest in the Big Sky Conference and the third lowest in the FCS. Montana also had the FCS's third best third down defense in 2023, allowing teams to convert only 29 percent of the time.

For his efforts, Hill was named an All-American and a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist that season as well earning an All Big-Sky Conference selection. He also received several team accolades including the defensive MVP and the Tony Barbour Award which is given to the player that best exemplifies outstanding practice habits and makes an unselfish contribution to the betterment of the football team.

Hill spent four weeks with the Riders last fall as a member of the Club's expanded practice roster and attended training camp with the team in 2025.

Washington (6'4-310) attended rookie mini-camp with the Denver Broncos after spending six seasons (2019-2024) at Florida State. Washington suited up for 57 games as a Seminole, making 47 career starts including 33 at left tackle, 11 at right tackle and three at centre.

In 2024, he started all 10 games at left tackle. He was a game captain nine times. As well, he became one of only two players in Florida State history to start in six consecutive seasons. He also received the Bill McGrotha Award, recognizing humanitarian efforts.

Washington was part of a stout offensive line in 2023, that saw him named a Phil Steele Honourable Mention All-American and First-Team All-ACC after helping the Seminoles lead the ACC in scoring offence, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, yards per completion, fewest interceptions thrown and fewest turnovers. He appeared in 13 games, starting 10 (eight at left tackle and two at centre).







