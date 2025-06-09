Toronto Argonauts Reveal Championship Ring to Celebrate 2024 Grey Cup Victory

June 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

As the defending Grey Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts prepare for their home opener this week, the team celebrated their CFL record 19th Grey Cup win in a private ceremony yesterday where the players, coaches and team staff were presented with the custom made 2024 Championship Ring.

Crafted by Baron® Championship Rings, the ring design features several unique elements that honor highlights from the team's 2024 season that culminated in a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver. The face of the ring showcases the Grey Cup trophy, and the iconic Toronto Argonauts logo encrusted with diamonds.

The left shoulder of the ring includes detailing of Toronto landmarks, including the CN tower, City Hall and BMO Field, the team's home turf. The right shoulder is personalized for each of the players, with their name and number sitting atop of a jersey motif and boat oars, symbolizing the team's origins as the Argonaut Rowing Club.

"Last season, the team rose to a new level of dedication, perseverance and teamwork in their pursuit of adding another Grey Cup to the Argonauts' rich championship history" said Michael 'Pinball' Clemons, General Manager of the Toronto Argonauts. "A championship ring is a permanent reminder of a special season and a special achievement, and it will bring the team together again this season as we look forward to building on that success."

To show appreciation to the team's dedicated fans, the Argos will be distributing replicas of the 2024 Grey Cup Championship Ring to the first 10,000 fans who arrive at BMO Field for the team's home opener game on June 14th against the Calgary Stampeders at 4 p.m.

"Creating the 2024 Grey Cup Champions ring was an incredible opportunity to celebrate the team's legacy and the pride of their fans. Our relationship with MLSE has always been a cornerstone of our commitment to championship excellence, and after the success of the 2022 ring, we knew we had to take this one to the next level," said Drina Baron-Zinyk, President of Baron®, and Peter Kanis, CEO of Baron® in a joint statement. "Every detail of the 2024 ring was designed to embody the grit, determination, and unforgettable moments that define this team's journey. It's more than a ring, it's a lasting symbol of triumph, craftsmanship, and the enduring bond we share with MLSE and their champions."

A unique element of the customized ring is the detachment feature of the ring top, where the wearer can transform the piece into a pendant by attaching it to a chain. Upon detaching the ring, the top reveals an engraving of the quote "an underdog is a hungry dog ready to eat", referencing DaVaris Daniels' speech from the 2024 Championship Rally. Opposite of the engraving, the interior features a detailed tribute to the stadium where the Argonauts secured their 19th Grey Cup win.

At the bridge of the ring is the player's signature, along with the final 41-24 score and date of the championship game. The outside bottom shank of the ring captures another one of the team's mottos "Start 2 Finish", reflecting their winning attitude throughout the 2024 season. On the upper side of the ring, the design includes numeral detailing of "111", referencing the 111th Grey Cup game. On the south, is the number "24" for the year, with a sapphire bejeweled wave set above it. Nineteen radiant stones wrap around the ring, symbolizing every title in Argonauts' team history.







