Alouettes Announce Transaction

Sports stats



CFL Montreal Alouettes

Alouettes Announce Transaction

June 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Monday:

Player added to the practice roster:

Scott Hutter, (N), DB, Wilfrid Laurier

Complete Alouettes roster

Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from June 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central