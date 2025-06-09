Alouettes Announce Transaction
June 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Monday:
Player added to the practice roster:
Scott Hutter, (N), DB, Wilfrid Laurier
Complete Alouettes roster
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 9, 2025
- Alouettes Announce Transaction - Montreal Alouettes
- Running Back Jordan Terrell Returns to Lions - B.C. Lions
- Riders Add RB Ka'Deem Carey, LB Braxton Hill and OL Darius Washington - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Three Added to RedBlacks Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Toronto Argonauts Reveal Championship Ring to Celebrate 2024 Grey Cup Victory - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Alouettes Announce Transaction
- Alouettes Kick off Their Season Tonight
- Veasy Released
- Alouettes Pare Roster, Stock Practice Roster
- Training Camp Report - Day 18