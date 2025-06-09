Running Back Jordan Terrell Returns to Lions
June 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced on Monday that American running back Jordan Terrell has been signed to the practice roster.
Terrell (5'10, 215 lbs)- originally joined the squad in May 2024 before suiting up in three regular season contests with 24 rushing yards on four carries. Terrell also hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception in a September 14 game against the Toronto Argonauts.
The North Carolina native returned for 2025 camp and appeared in both pre-season games before being released as part of the final roster cuts.
The Lions also announced the following transaction.
Released from practice roster:
American running back Deshaun Fenwick.
