Running Back Jordan Terrell Returns to Lions

June 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced on Monday that American running back Jordan Terrell has been signed to the practice roster.

Terrell (5'10, 215 lbs)- originally joined the squad in May 2024 before suiting up in three regular season contests with 24 rushing yards on four carries. Terrell also hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception in a September 14 game against the Toronto Argonauts.

The North Carolina native returned for 2025 camp and appeared in both pre-season games before being released as part of the final roster cuts.

The Lions also announced the following transaction.

Released from practice roster:

American running back Deshaun Fenwick.







