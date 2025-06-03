Lions Welcome Elks for Saturday's Concert Kickoff Home Opener Presented by Bc Federation of Labour

June 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The 71st season of BC Lions action is upon us! It all begins on Saturday, June 7 when the Edmonton Elks pay a visit to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. The game is presented by BC Federation of Labour with kickoff at 7:00 pm.

Global rap icon Snoop Dogg headlines our fourth annual Concert Kickoff with fans encouraged to be in their seats at 5:45 pm to ensure they don't miss any of the pre-game festivities.

The fun begins with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports at 2:00 pm on Terry Fox Plaza with a portion of Robson St. blocked off to allow more fans the exciting opportunity to celebrate the dawn of another season. Fans 19 and over can enjoy $5 beers courtesy Molson Coors and, to mark the special occasion, Gin and Juice is available for $8!

We will also be accepting cash donations for Purolator Tackle Hunger at Section 204 with those who donate getting the opportunity to get their picture taken with the Grey Cup.

Our 50/50 program presented by Prospera Credit Union has a guaranteed jackpot of $150,000 with the winner taking home a minimum prize of $75,000.

Tickets for Saturday's clash continue to move fast as we head toward a second consecutive home opener sellout!







