Riders Add Global Punter James Evans

June 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global punter James Evans.

Evans (6'1-217) played four collegiate seasons at Indiana, suiting up for 49 games as Hoosier. He made 237 career punts for 10,351 yards and a 43.7 yards per punt average. Evans has hit 75 career punts inside the 20-yard line, booted 69 punts 50 yards or more and hit a career-long 70-yard punt in 2023.

This past season the New Zealand native played 13 games finishing the season with a 42.4-yard average on 36 punts and placed 11 inside the opponent's 20-yard line. He was also the Hoosiers' holder on placekicks.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.