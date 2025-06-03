Statement on the Passing of Chase Stegall

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released the following statement on the sudden passing of CFL on TSN panelist and Canadian Football Hall of Famer, Milt Stegall's son, Chase:

"It's difficult to imagine a more devastating tragedy than the loss of a young son or daughter. The hearts of everyone in the CFL, and our legion of fans, go out to our dear friend Milt Stegall and the entire Stegall family upon news of the sudden passing of his son Chase Stegall. A soccer player at DePaul University in Chicago, Chase is already being remembered as a gifted athlete, a kindhearted friend and someone who had a positive effect on all who knew him - qualities synonymous with the Stegall name here in Canada."







