Six RedBlacks Named to TSN's Top 50 Players List

June 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - With the 2025 Canadian Football League season just two nights away, the annual CFL on TSN Top 50 players list has officially been revealed, and six members of the Ottawa REDBLACKS have made the grade among the league's best.

The REDBLACKS named to the list are as follows:

15 - DB Adarius Pickett (2024 rank: 6)

The 28-year-old Pickett's debut season in Ottawa ended in Week 15 by way of a ruptured Achilles tendon, but his prolific production still earned him a Divisional All-Star nod. In just 13 games, he recorded 52 defensive tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble, while also serving as a dominant force on special teams, with 14 tackles. He is set to make his return when the REDBLACKS open the season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday night.

17 - WR Geno Lewis (2024 rank: 17)

Lewis, 31, has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Edmonton Elks, and in 2024, broke the thousand-yard mark for the third time in his illustrious career. The Norristown, Pennsylvania native caught 74 passes for 1,070 yards, matching his career high of 10 touchdowns, hauling in a major during each of the season's final eight games. With touchdown catches in his last eight games, Lewis needs a catch in each of Ottawa's first two games this season to tie the record of 10 consecutive games, set in 1968 by Terry Evanshen.

18 - WR Justin Hardy (2024 rank: not ranked)

Hardy, 32, secured his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2024, finishing second in the CFL with 1,343 yards while missing a pair of games. The Vanceboro, North Carolina native's 97 receptions were the league's top mark, while leading the REDBLACKS with five touchdown grabs. Hardy also ran the ball nine times for 76 yards, and made seven catches for 83 yards in Ottawa's East Semi-Final matchup with the Toronto Argonauts.

27 - DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV (2024 rank: not ranked)

2024 was Mauldin's third season in the nation's capital, after spending three years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 32-year-old finished tied with teammate Michael Wakefield with a league-leading eight sacks, also recording a career-high 52 tackles, and matching his best mark of two forced fumbles. The productive season earned Mauldin All-CFL honours for the second time in his career, and he has now received the nod twice in the last three seasons.

42 - RB William Stanback (2024 rank: not ranked)

After spending five seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, Stanback joined the BC Lions for the 2024 season, where he finished second in the CFL in rushing yards. In 18 games, the 30-year-old carried the ball 235 times for 1,175 yards, one yard shy of his career high set in 2021. Stanback scored three touchdowns on the ground, last season, while also making 64 catches for 413 yards, and two touchdowns.

46 - QB Dru Brown (2024 rank: not ranked)

Though limited to 15 starts by injury during his first season in Ottawa, Brown roared into the nation's capital with a prolific year. The 27-year-old Palo Alto, California product completed 312 passes for 3,959 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading the REDBLACKS to their best ever home record of 7-1-1, and returning them to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Brown also etched his name into the Ottawa football record books, throwing for 480 yards in the team's win over the Elks on July 14, 2024, earning the fourth-highest single game mark of any Ottawa CFL quarterback in history.

Ottawa will take part in the first game of the 2025 CFL regular season when they visit the Riders on Thursday night, with kickoff set for 9:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.







