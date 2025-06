RedBlacks Prep Roster for Season Opener

May 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American receiver Ayir Asante

American receiver Latreal Jones

National receiver Ethan Jordan

American receiver Andre Miller

American running back Elijah Collins

American offensive lineman Eric Miller

Global offensive lineman Isaac Moore

National defensive lineman Muftah Ageli

American defensive lineman Chase McGowan

American linebacker Ayinde "Ace" Eley

National defensive back King Ambers

RELEASED:

American receiver Maurice Ffrench

American receiver Sam Schnee

American receiver Lincoln Victor

National receiver Darius Simmons

National receiver Raidan Thorne

American running back Jaylen Samuels

American offensive lineman Aaron Frost

American offensive lineman Daniel Keys

American defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham

American defensive lineman Jake Heimlicher

American defensive lineman Deshawn Holt

American defensive lineman Jason Williams

American linebacker Micah Cretsinger

American defensive back Shakur Brown

American defensive back Woo Governor

American defensive back Gavin Heslop

American defensive back Craig James

American defensive back Kenyon Reed

National long snapper Desmond Pelto

Global punter Callum Eddings

American punter Noah Gettman







Canadian Football League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.