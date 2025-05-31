Alouettes Pare Roster, Stock Practice Roster
May 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Saturday:
Players added to the practice roster:
Don Callis, (A), DB, Troy
Des Holmes, (A), OL, Arizona State
Ed Montilus, (A), OL, North Carolina
M.J. Sherman, (A), DE, Nebraska
Robert Kennedy, (A), DB, North Carolina State
K.D. Davis, (A), LB, North Texas
Kori Roberson Jr., (A), PD, Southern Methodist
Jalen Wayne, (A), WR, South Alabama
Daniel Oladejo, (N), WR, Ottawa
Vincent Delisle, (N), DB, Laval
Joshua Sloan, (G), P, Memphis
Joshua Hutley, (G), K, Concord
Nouredin Nouili, (G), OL, Nebraska
Players released:
DeShawn Gaddie Jr., (A), DB, Mississippi
Bryce Cosby, (A), DB, Ball State
Darion McKenzie, (A), DB, Merrimack
Jashon Prophete, (A), DB, Northern Illinois
Trezmen Marshall, (A), LB, Alabama
Christian McFarland, (A), LB, Idaho State
Tre Thomas, (A), LB, Idaho
Latrell Jean, (A), DT, Temple
Vincent Munlin Jr., (A), OL, Eastern Kentucky
Hunter Poncius, (A), OL, North Dakota State
Josh Donovan, (A), OL, Arizona
Walter Fletcher, (A), RB, Ball State
Tanner Nelmes, (N), RB, Wilfrid Laurier
Tyjon Lindsey, (A), WR, Oregon State
Phil Lutz, (A), WR, Delaware
Jose Barbon, (A), WR, Temple
Kaseem Ferdinand, (N), WR, Carleton
Jonathan Sénécal, (N), QB, Montréal
Philippe Boyer, (N), K, Montréal
Willington Previlon, (A), DT, Rutgers
Retired List:
Isaac Gaillardetz, (N), WR, Laval
Riley MacLeod, (N), LB, Western Ontario
Gabriel Lessard, (N), LB, Montréal
Gabriel Maisonneuve, (N), DE, Montréal
Canadian Football League Stories from May 31, 2025
- Alouettes Pare Roster, Stock Practice Roster - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.