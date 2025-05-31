Alouettes Pare Roster, Stock Practice Roster

May 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Saturday:

Players added to the practice roster:

Don Callis, (A), DB, Troy

Des Holmes, (A), OL, Arizona State

Ed Montilus, (A), OL, North Carolina

M.J. Sherman, (A), DE, Nebraska

Robert Kennedy, (A), DB, North Carolina State

K.D. Davis, (A), LB, North Texas

Kori Roberson Jr., (A), PD, Southern Methodist

Jalen Wayne, (A), WR, South Alabama

Daniel Oladejo, (N), WR, Ottawa

Vincent Delisle, (N), DB, Laval

Joshua Sloan, (G), P, Memphis

Joshua Hutley, (G), K, Concord

Nouredin Nouili, (G), OL, Nebraska

Players released:

DeShawn Gaddie Jr., (A), DB, Mississippi

Bryce Cosby, (A), DB, Ball State

Darion McKenzie, (A), DB, Merrimack

Jashon Prophete, (A), DB, Northern Illinois

Trezmen Marshall, (A), LB, Alabama

Christian McFarland, (A), LB, Idaho State

Tre Thomas, (A), LB, Idaho

Latrell Jean, (A), DT, Temple

Vincent Munlin Jr., (A), OL, Eastern Kentucky

Hunter Poncius, (A), OL, North Dakota State

Josh Donovan, (A), OL, Arizona

Walter Fletcher, (A), RB, Ball State

Tanner Nelmes, (N), RB, Wilfrid Laurier

Tyjon Lindsey, (A), WR, Oregon State

Phil Lutz, (A), WR, Delaware

Jose Barbon, (A), WR, Temple

Kaseem Ferdinand, (N), WR, Carleton

Jonathan Sénécal, (N), QB, Montréal

Philippe Boyer, (N), K, Montréal

Willington Previlon, (A), DT, Rutgers

Retired List:

Isaac Gaillardetz, (N), WR, Laval

Riley MacLeod, (N), LB, Western Ontario

Gabriel Lessard, (N), LB, Montréal

Gabriel Maisonneuve, (N), DE, Montréal







