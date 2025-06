Roughriders Transactions

May 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced the following roster moves:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American running back Mario Anderson

American defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr.

American defensive lineman Kendy Charles

American offensive lineman Payton Collins

Global punter Joe Couch

American defensive back Eddie Heckard

National defensive lineman Benoit Marion

American receiver Drae McCray

National receiver D'Sean Mimbs

American receiver Joe Robustelli

National offensive lineman Noah Zerr

RELEASED

American defensive lineman Eric Black

American offensive lineman Yoesph Carter

American defensive lineman Alex Gubner

National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed

National linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed

American linebacker Braxton Hill

National kicker Dawson Hodge

American receiver Abdul Janneh Jr.

American defensive back Robert Javier

American offensive lineman Nick Jones

American offensive lineman Brandon Kemp

American defensive back Tyrique McGhee

National receiver Brayden Misseri

American running back Trent Pennix

American offensive lineman Jahmir Ross-Johnson

American defensive back Phalen Sanford

American offensive lineman Jack Sherwin

ADDED TO RETIRED LIST

National defensive back Gideon Agyei

National offensive lineman Erik Andersen

National defensive lineman Liam Hoskins

National linebacker Seth Hundeby

National receiver Daniel Wiebe

ADDED TO SUSPENDED

Global punter Bailey Flint







