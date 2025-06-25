Moorer Joins Practice Roster

June 25, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American offensive lineman Parker Moorer

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 314 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-12-17

HOMETOWN: Charlotte, North Carolina | SCHOOL: East Carolina

Most recently attending mini camp with the New York Giants, Moorer was a three-year letterman at East Carolina, appearing in 37 games, and starting 26. He finished his career by starting in 25 straight, suiting up at left tackle during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Moorer previously appeared with West Virginia, dressing in 21 games, and starting in five.

RELEASED:

American offensive lineman Eric Miller







