Wilson Released
June 25, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the following player has been released by the club:
AMER- LB- Kyle Wilson
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Canada Day Weekend in the CFL - CFL
- Hamilton Sports Group Welcomes Former Tiger-Cats Player, CFL All-Star and Entrepreneur Marwan Hage to Ownership Group - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Wilson Released - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Lions Sign Former Kansas State Standout Playmaker Phillip Brooks - B.C. Lions
- Moorer Joins Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Hamilton Sports Group Welcomes Former Tiger-Cats Player, CFL All-Star and Entrepreneur Marwan Hage to Ownership Group
- Wilson Released
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Bring Back Hearts in the Huddle Presented by Steelport for 2025
- Ticats Sign Sign American Linebacker Ozzie Nicholas
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Launch Major Mental Health Initiative in Partnership with CAMH Foundation and Headversity