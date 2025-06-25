Lions Sign Former Kansas State Standout Playmaker Phillip Brooks

June 25, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today the signing of American wide receiver/kick returner Phillip Brooks to the practice roster.

Brooks (5'8, 181 lbs)- attended 2025 training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats while making an impression in their second pre-season game against Toronto with six kickoff returns for 154 yards and a missed field goal return for 82 yards.

Brooks previously suited up with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 training camp before being released as part of the team's final roster cuts.

Appearing in a program record 65 games at Kansas State from 2018-23, Brooks hauled in 182 receptions for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a force on special teams with 712 yards and four majors on 57 punt returns. Brooks is high in the school's all-time record books, sitting fourth in receptions, seventh in career receiving yards and is tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns.

The Lions also announced the following transaction on Wednesday.

Released from roster:

American defensive back Travian Blaylock.







