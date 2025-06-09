Three Added to RedBlacks Practice Roster

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

National receiver Luther Hakunavanhu

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 198 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-08-23

HOMETOWN: Gweru, Zimbabwe | SCHOOL: York

A veteran of 43 CFL games since 2021, Hakunavanhu was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the fifth round, 44th overall in the 2021 CFL Draft. He suited up for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024, making nine catches for 171 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in an injury-shortened season. Hakunavanhu started 13 games for Calgary in 2023, and caught 23 passes for 311 yards, nine short of the career best he set the year prior, hauling in nine touchdowns. He has totalled 66 receptions for 1,013 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons.

National offensive lineman Dayton Black

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 295 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-12-13

HOMETOWN: Brandon, MB | SCHOOL: Saskatchewan

Drafted sixth overall by the Ti-Cats in 2023, Black dressed in 17 regular season games that season, prior to a 2024 campaign in which injuries limited his time on the field. The Brandon native was a Canada West All-Star with Saskatchewan in 2022.

National long snapper Simon Chaves

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-06-21

HOMETOWN: Guelph, ON | SCHOOL: Guelph

Chaves returns to Ottawa following a training camp stint in 2024, after suiting up in a game for the Toronto Argonauts later in the season. He joined them once again for the 2025 preseason. He finished up his university playing career at Guelph, after being a two-sport athlete at Western (football and wrestling).







