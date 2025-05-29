What to Expect at RedBlacks Games in 2025

May 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - As the Ottawa REDBLACKS gear up for another season, fans have more than just exciting football to look forward to. From the return of the fan-favourite custom brew, to new community-focused initiatives and wallet-friendly gameday experiences, below is everything that RNation needs to know for REDBLACKS home games in 2025.

Logger Lager - A Fresh New Look and Purpose

Returning by popular demand, the REDBLACKS' custom brew, newly-named the Logger Lager, is back for the 2025 season. Featuring a bold new look, Logger Lager will be available starting May 30 (preseason kickoff) and served all season long exclusively at the stadium.

New this year, the REDBLACKS are teaming up with Levy and the OSEG Foundation for 'Pour It Forward', a charitable campaign that makes every sip count. When fans buy a Logger Lager at any concession stand during home games (including preseason), they'll have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with every cent going directly to support youth in the community through the OSEG Foundation.

Game Day Deals Worth Cheering For

The REDBLACKS will be offering gameday discounts on beverages throughout the 2025 season:

Chop 'n' Cheers - $6 + HST (Logger Lager, Bud, Bud Light, SVNs)

Available pre-game at:

June 13 (Home Opener)

July 31

August 22

September 5 (Blackout Game)

October 3

Happy Hour - $10 + HST (Logger Lager, Bud, Bud Light, SVNs)

Available pre-game at:

May 30 (Preseason)

June 29 (Canada Day Game)

July 20

September 20 (Family Game)

October 18 (Rivalry Series Game)

New Fan First Menu: Big Taste, Small Price

The 2025 season introduces the REDBLACKS Fan Menu; a value-focused lineup of classic stadium snacks, all priced under $5 (HST not included). Available at all home games (preseason and regular season), this menu includes:

Classic hot dog

Chili dog

Garlic butter pretzel bites

Arriba nachos in a bag

Pogos

Popcorn

Chips

Water

Near sections:

C

JJ/HH

M

NN

WW

Getting to the Game: Plan Ahead

Fans are encouraged to leave early and plan ahead, especially with some important updates to game day transportation:

No More Park & Shuttle from City Hall: The City Hall Park & Shuttle service will no longer be available for REDBLACKS gamedays due to anticipated QED closutres. Fans can instead:

Park free of charge at Canada Post

Use Carleton University lots (P5, P7, P18) for just $6

Free Ride with Your Game Ticket: Your REDBLACKS game ticket includes free OC Transpo service starting three hours before and 90 minutes after the game. It's a simple and stress-free way to get to and from the Stadium.

Free STO Service to the Stadium - Consult STO website for more details.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.