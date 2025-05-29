It's Fanfest at McMahon on Saturday

The Calgary Stampeders invite everyone to join them at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, May 31 for the 2025 edition of the family-friendly Fanfest event.

Fans can attend by claiming their free ticket online. Visit the Fanfest page at the Stampeders website for more details.

What: Stampeders Fanfest

When: Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Trail NW (enter through southeast gate; free parking on the east side of the stadium)

Fans can get a head start on the fun by attending the Calgary Grey Cup Committee's pancake breakfast in the east parking lot at McMahon. The flapjacks will be flying from 9 to 11 a.m. and High Steppin' Daddy will provide live music.

Once the doors open at 10 a.m., attractions include:

Player autographs Performances by the Outriders and Stampeders Hype Team A chance to pose with the Grey Cup trophy A photobooth presented by Sentinel Storage. Hanging out with your legendary Calgary mascots Ralph the Dog, Harvey the Hound, Blasty the Bronco, Farley the Fox and Howie the Honeybadger Face-painting An opportunity to meet Quick Six the Touchdown Horse Inflatables Football drills

General manager and head coach Dave Dickenson and team president Jay McNeil will speak to the fans and Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton will officially receive his Presidents' Ring for excellence on and off the field in 2024.

QR Calgary will be broadcasting live on location.

In addition, you can help the Stampeders tackle hunger by dropping a non-perishable food item to the Purolator Tackle Hunger collection location at the entrance.

Beginning at 11 a.m., there will be a barbecue on the TELUS Patio beyond the north end-zone with food and beverages available for purchase and the Stamps Store will be open at 9 a.m.







