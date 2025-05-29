Training Camp Report - Day 18

May 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play a final preseason game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, May 30 at 7 p.m. at TD Place (RDS, TSN, CFL+).

A week ago, the two teams faced off in a 23-7 Ottawa win at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

For this matchup, many veterans will stay home while several rookies try to earn a spot on the roster. For many players, this will be their last chance to prove themselves. Let's take a look at a few names to watch on Friday.

Head coach Jason Maas mentioned that Caleb Evans would start the game and play extensively if he was cleared by the medical staff - and it looks like he has been. Evans hasn't played since suffering a season-ending knee injury last August in Hamilton. These reps will be crucial for him, as it's been a long time since he last played - so this is a great opportunity for him to get back into rhythm.

Travis Theis joined the team last week but still played in the first preseason game. He only had a few chances to carry the ball, but his punt return in the fourth quarter was very impressive. He showed his potential with the ball in his hands.

Riley Macleod was the Alouettes' final pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, but he's quietly had an excellent training camp. Could Macleod be the next late-round pick to earn a spot on the field? It's certainly possible. As is often the case with young Canadian players, he'll first need to make a name for himself on special teams.

Kori Roberson Jr. is another rookie who arrived late to camp but quickly made a strong impression. First off, he's hard to miss on the interior defensive line due to his size (6'3", 300 lbs). He's also very physical at the line of scrimmage and isn't afraid to assert himself. The Alouettes already have two veteran defensive tackles in Dylan Wynn and Shawn Oakman, but a strong performance against the REDBLACKS could help Roberson earn a spot as a rotational player or on the practice squad.

Ed Montilus is aquiet player who lets his game do the talking. He has played multiple positions on the offensive line during camp and has held his own. Versatility is a major asset for a lineman in the CFL.

Montilus, who spent some time on the practice squad in 2024, will start at left tackle on Friday night.

Tyjon Lindsey stood out as a returner against the REDBLACKS in last year's second preseason game. He was dynamic and gave his team excellent field position. He spent most of the season on the practice squad but also played when James Letcher Jr. was out with an injury.

Schedule

Friday, May 30

7 PM - The Montreal Alouettes visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place

Saturday, May 31

No practice

Sunday, June 1

No practice







