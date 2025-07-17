Alouettes Add Veteran Shawn Lemon

July 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that they have reached an agreement with American defensive lineman Shawn Lemon for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Lemon previously wore the Alouettes' jersey in 2023 and 2024, playing in four games last season.

In just 13 contests in 2023, he recorded 26 defensive tackles, nine sacks, while batting down four passes. The 36-year-old also notched two interceptions and forced a fumble that he returned for a touchdown.

The former University of Akron standout has spent 13 seasons in the CFL, winning the Grey Cup three times, and accumulating 102 career sacks. Before arriving in Montreal, he played for Saskatchewan, Edmonton, Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, and B.C. Lemon has been named a division All-Star twice.

"We're very happy to have Shawn back with us," said Montreal Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "With him, we're a better team. Shawn has taken care of his body throughout his career, he knows our system and most of our players, and we're confident he'll help us win games. This is a fresh start for him with us."

In the Grey Cup game against Winnipeg, he tallied three defensive tackles and a sack to help the Alouettes capture the eighth title in franchise history.







