Wakefield and Williams Fined for Actions in Week 6

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued two fines from Week 6.

Ottawa defensive lineman Michael Wakefield has been fined for delivering a low hit on Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

BC defensive back Deontai Williams has been fined for delivering a spear to the head of Edmonton wide receiver Arkell Smith.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:

Discipline related to dress code violations

Discipline involving teams or staff

